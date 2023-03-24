Several members of the Hartland community gathered at its town hall on Friday afternoon to celebrate a special milestone.
Keith Hurtgam, the Highway Superintendent for the Town of Hartland, who is no stranger to long roads, is celebrating his 50th anniversary of employment with the town.
Hurtgam said that the amount of time he has put in for the town is not lost on him.
“None of the guys I work with now were born when I started,” he said.
Hurtgam, a lifelong resident of Hartland, started his long road with the town on March 23, 1973, as a laborer. He would subsequently move up the ranks and won his first election for Highway Supervisor in 1983.
Originally a two-year term, Hurtgam won nine terms as supervisor. The town then voted to change the term to four years, and he has served a total of five four-year terms.
He attributes his longevity to his ability to work with people in the community and solve whatever problems came his way.
“People like to leave nasty messages on the answering machine, but when you talk to them in person that usually melts away,” Hurtgam said. “I always hit it head on.”
Town Supervisor Ross Annable said Hurtgam has made a noticeable impact on the town throughout his career.
“If you look across the board and what's been what's been going on in the last 50 years here, it's a night and day difference because of him and his vision of efficiency,” Annable said.
Hurtgam also has worn several other hats throughout his career including stints with the Niagara County Soil and Water Board, where he was treasurer and chairman, New York State Highway Association, which he served as its treasurer and president and at the Niagara County Highway Association in the same roles.
While the roads have not always been perfectly smooth for Hurtgam on his 50-year ride, he says he has always found a way to fix that road, too.
“I've weathered some storms, but they come out in the end,” he said.
