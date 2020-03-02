Health worker returned from Iran is NY's 1st COVID-19 case

The Associated PressIn this Oct. 17, 2019 file photo New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo addresses a regional summit of governors in New York. Speaking at a news conference with health officials and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Monday, the governor said a 39-year-old health care worker who tested positive for coronavirus wasn't believed to have been contagious when she returned from Tuesday from a trip to Iran, a new seat of the outbreak.