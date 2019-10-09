LOCKPORT -- A series of pre-trial hearings for a Falls woman accused of killing a 3-month-old child were delayed on Tuesday.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys agreed to the delay until October 15.
Samantha Klein, 30, of North Avenue, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree manslaughter and one count each of second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.
She is charged in the death of Alaya Foster who died Feb. 23 as a result of what an autopsy concluded was blunt force trauma to the head. She had been rushed to the hospital, unresponsive, the night before by a babysitter.
The child's mother said she had left Alaya with a friend, who had babysat her before, on Feb. 21. The next day, the mother, Dominique Hilson, said she asked the friend when she bring the baby home,
The friend, later identified as Klein, told Hilson she would return the child later that evening and said everything was fine with Alaya.
Klein has maintained her innocence. She told a local TV station that Alaya had a bruise on her face when she began babysitting her on Feb. 21.
"I did nothing to that baby," Klein said.
Klein is being held in lieu of $100,000 cash bail.
She also faces charges in connection with a Christmas Eve knifepoint robbery in the Falls and for drug sales in in June and July 2018.
Klein has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted first-degree robbery, attempted second-degree assault, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance in those cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.