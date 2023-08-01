Attorney Ben Crump, second from left, walks with Ron Lacks, left, Alfred Lacks Carter, third from left, both grandsons of Henrietta Lacks, and other descendants of Lacks, outside the federal courthouse in Baltimore in October 2021. The family of Henrietta Lacks is settling a lawsuit against a biotechnology company it accuses of improperly profiting from her cells. Their suit claimed Thermo Fisher Scientific has made billions from tissue taken without Lacks’ consent from her cervical cancer tumor. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark, file)