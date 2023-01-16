MEDINA — Shelby Volunteer Fire Company’s 54th annual installation banquet Jan. 7 was one of tears. Tears of joy at celebrating two members' 50 years as firefighters and tears of sadness when reflecting on a fatal house fire to which the company responded this past June.
Dale Watts was master of ceremonies for the evening, which began with a welcome from company president Tim Petry and introduction of invited guests and local dignitaries.
The fire company and auxiliary each lost a member during 2022. A brief ceremony paid tribute to Gary Williams and Gwen Way.
Each also acquired one new member during the past year.
Howard Watts presided over the installation of new officers for 2023. Executive board officers are: Tim Petry, president; John Palmer, vice president; Kirk Myhill, treasurer; Tiffany Petry, secretary; Dale Watts, sergeant-at-arms; Karl Haist Jr., chaplain; Phil Keppler, assistant chaplain; and Kali Sturtevant, steward. Trustees are Bill Luckman (three years), Andy Benz (two years) and Gary Lamar (one year).
Firematic officers are: David Moden, chief; Scott Petry, deputy chief; Zach Petry, assistant chief; Crystal Luckman, firematic captain; Hunter Sturtevant, firematic lieutenant; and Tiffany Petry, EMS captain.
New officers of the Ladies’ Auxiliary are: Elaine Watts, president; Patricia Fuller, vice president; Robin Watts, secretary; Lori Myhill, treasurer; Marion Fry, chaplain; Kali Sturtevant, one-year trustee; and Mary Herbert, two-year trustee.
• • •
Awards presentations began with Tim Petry choosing Bill Luckman as the recipient of his President’s Award.
Outgoing chief Jason Watts thanked Dale Banker for his dedication as Emergency Management coordinator and congratulated his replacement, Justin Niederhofer, before announcing his choice for the Chief’s Award.
“Thirty years ago, David Moden presented me with the Chief’s Award and tonight I present it to him,” Watts said.
Watts went on to explain he had intended to give up the chief's post last year when he accepted a job as head of Medina’s Department of Public Works, but he was convinced to stay on one more year so he could preside during recognition of his father’s 50-year milestone.
Watts went on to describe the heartbreak when the company responded to a fire June 21, 2022, in which a young man lost his life.
“We got the call, there was a house fire on Freeman Road, and people were trapped and jumping out windows. We had two trucks on the road within minutes and others from Medina. Everyone on our team knew we did everything we could, yet a 22-year-old perished.”
This was the first fatal house fire Shelby company had fielded since 1978, Watts said.
“I was never prouder to be chief of this fire company than during our debriefing after that. ... We always claim to be a big family, and it was never more evident than on that day.”
Watts went on to say that what makes a great chief are the firefighters underneath him.
“We are so fortunate to have so many past chiefs to lean on, to offer advice and to look up to,” he said. “One of those people is my dad (Howard Watts), who has shared his knowledge for 50 years.”
The two shared a tearful hug as son presented his father with a plaque of the American flag and Shelby Volunteer Fire Company insignia. Later, all of Howard Watts' family gathered around to present him with a large mounted gold axe.
A second firefighter, Rich Quackenbush, was presented with a plaque honoring his 50 years as a Shelby volunteer firefighter.
Both Watts and Quackenbush received proclamations from representatives of the town of Shelby, Orleans County Legislature, FASNY, state Sen. Rob Ortt and state Assembly Member Steve Hawley.
• • •
Ladies Auxiliary president Elaine Watts thanked all the ladies and men who helped during the year. She said the auxiliary is always looking for new members. She chose Lori Myhill for her President’s Award, presented a certificate marking 20 years membership to Marybeth Koch, and presented a check for $5,000 from the auxiliary to David Moden and Tim Petry for the firefighters.
Tim Petry commended Scott Root, Shelby highway superintendent, and his crew of Rusty Hofmeister and Bill Wolter for their work in clearing the roads during the Christmas blizzard.
Others who were acknowledged were: Steve Seitz, who has chaired the annual gun raffle fundraiser for 30 years; outgoing officers Dawn Petry and Joe Kyle; Jay Grasso, grant writer, as “Friend of the Fire Company;” and Crystal Luckman, who chaired the banquet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.