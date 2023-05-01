It’s the turn of the century in Lockport.
At the dawn of the 20th century, the city had been on the cutting edge of energy and infrastructure for several decades.
Gas lamps that provided light to the city’s streets had already begun to be replaced by electric ones. However, both gas and electric remained king in providing heat and energy to the city’s buildings.
The streets still consisted mostly of dirt roads that would predominately see horse and carriage traffic, but that would change drastically within two decades.
Historically, changes in transportation and energy have often been on the fast track. While technological advances in the 19th and 20th century compare directly to those changes in the 21st century, looking to the past can help provide some context as to how certain advancements ramp up and take place in society.
Lighting and heating
Lockport has led the way before in providing light for its streets and heat for its buildings.
Lockport was one of the first dozen cities in the United States to embrace and use gas lighting for its streetlamps. The first lamps were lit in 1851, two years before Buffalo did the same, according to Ann Marie Linnaberry of the Niagara County Historical Society.
Linnaberry noted it took 10 months for the newly formed Lockport Gas Light Company to lay gas pipes through several streets in the city to provide light to the lamps.
For approximately the next 25 years, gas was the source of energy that provided light and heat to the buildings in Lockport.
In 1877, local inventor Birdsall Holly developed a different kind of system to provide a heating system for homes that could warm homes more efficiently than other conventional heating methods of the time.
According to Linaberry, he invented a boiler system that would heat water and used its steam to heat a building.
She said that many were skeptical, and many came to watch his demonstration on the premonition that it would be a failure.
Many thought the building would explode from the pressure of the steam. Even when his initial demonstration proved to be successful, many were still convinced it would not work on a larger scale, Linaberry said.
Over the next few years, the Holly Steam Combination Company formed and thousands of feet worth of piping connected homes, businesses and several other buildings to efficient heating all over Lockport.
By the 1880s, the company had reformed into American District Steam Company and new steam heat plants began to pop up across the United States, Linaberry said.
She noted that electricity also became widely available as an energy source at this time through “power generated by the canal race that ran alongside the Flight of Five. Lockport homes could now be lit with candle, oil, gas or electricity.”
The increasing ways to produce energy was also met with an increased in demand for that energy into the 20th century.
New sources of gas and electricity were utilized and by 1927, gas was piped in from a larger plant in Buffalo. By 1956, natural gas became used more predominantly than manufactured gas, which was being supplied from the Gulf of Mexico. The city’s Light Heat & Power Company moved out of downtown Lockport in 1973, Linaberry said.
Transportation
Around the same time, another major development was beginning to take shape.
Horse and carriage were the most common and efficient form of transportation within the city for decades. Feed and grain stores were the gas stations of the day, as they would provide the energy necessary to keep horses going to pull the carriages.
From 1900 to 1930, the number of feed and grain stores essentially was cut in half as automobile manufacturers and sellers seemed to skyrocket according to the businesses listed in the city directories.
However, the invention of automobiles caused several companies who manufactured carriages to pivot.
Ira Bronson, a prominent carriage maker in the area, started his carriage company in Lockport in the mid 1800s.
Bronson’s company built carriages for various uses in the city ranging from everyday transportation to fire department vehicles. The company subsequently taken over by his son, Ira A. Bronson following his death in 1891, Linaberry said.
In 1904, the Bronson’s began to shift their focus away from traditional horse drawn carriages and began to manufacture car bodies with another local company that also recently switched to automobile production, Covert Motors, she said.
Covert was the first automobile manufacturer in the city, first listed in the city directory in 1901.
Cars began to regularly line the streets by the end of the 1910s.
Over the next two decades, numerous automobile manufacturers, accessory businesses and gas stations would appear all over Lockport.
While the switch to cars did not completely render horses and carriages obsolete, these transportation changes had a visible and defining impact on the city.
Changes can occur quickly but may take a longer time to perfect.
While 21st century changes are not completely relatable to what the city went through a little over a century ago, it is possible that history can somewhat repeat itself.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.