BATAVIA — The Genesee Community College History Club has announced the Historical Horizons Lecture Series schedule for the fall 2023 semester.
The series will kick off Sept. 6 with the University at Buffalo’s Cari Casteel discussing “A Better Mousetrap for Your Armpit: The Cultural Evolution of Deodorant.”
As of 2023, more than 90% of men and women in the United States apply a deodorant or an antiperspirant about 6 to 7 times a week, and some more than that. The store shelves are filled with a dizzying array of applications and scents. Before the 1950s, deodorants only came in two forms, liquid and cream. By the 1960s, the choices seemed endless. With the market at near saturation, technology and innovation had become the way to win consumers. Deodorant makers found themselves locked in a constant struggle to, in the words of an English Leather deodorant ad, “build a better mousetrap” for the armpit.
The remainder of the series schedule is:
— Oct. 4, Harold Knudsen, Lt. Colonel, US Army, retired, will discuss section of his book “James Longstreet and the American Civil War: The Confederate General Who Fought the Next War.”
The U.S. Civil War is often called the first “modern war.” Sandwiched between the Napoleonic Wars and World War I, it spawned a host of “firsts” and is considered a precursor to the larger and more deadly 20th century wars. Confederate Gen. James Longstreet made overlooked but profound modern contributions to the art of war. Knudsen’s book draws heavily upon 20th century U.S. Army doctrine, field training, staff planning, command and combat experience, and is the first serious treatment of Longstreet’s generalship vis-a-vis modern warfare.
— Nov. 1, Derek Maxfield, GCC associate professor of history, will discuss “The Victorians and Spiritualism.”
Americans in the 19th century were increasingly drawn to the idea that it was possible to communicate with the dead beyond the grave. The Victorians, in particular, romanticized death and sought to make the rituals surrounding it more attuned to their own values. They embraced the idea of heavenly reunion and found solace in being able to communicate with lost loved ones through seances and other mediums. Many of the devices the Victorians created to deal with death stick with us today and have modern relevance.
— Dec. 6, Aaron Sachs, professor of history at Cornell University, will present “Stay Cool: Why Dark Comedy Matters in the Fight Against Climate Change.”
Human beings have used comedy to cope with difficult realities since the beginning of recorded time; the more dismal the news, the darker the humor. Using this rich tradition of dark comedy to investigate climate change, Aaron Sachs makes the case that gallows humor can cultivate endurance, persistence and solidarity in the face of calamity.
• • •
Lectures are held on the first Wednesday of the month, at 7 p.m., in room T102 of the Conable Technology Building. Admission is free and all are welcome. For more information visit www.gcchistoricalhorizons.com.
