Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Partly cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in overnight. Low 27F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with a wintry mix expected to move in overnight. Low 27F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.