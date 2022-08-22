Dinner's on Middleport UMC
MIDDLEPORT — Dinner for the community will be served from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 31, next Wednesday, at Middleport United Methodist Church, Vernon Street and Park Avenue. This month's free meal consists of hot dogs, baked beans and brownies. The dining room will be open and take-out is an option for those who prefer it. Donations are accepted.
MEDINA'S PHARMACEUTICAL ENTREPRENEUR
SUBJECT OF NEW BIOGRAPHY
Orleans County has some unique associations with pharmaceutical innovations. The corporate names Eli-Lilley and Burroughs-Wellcome both have their origins here.
Silas M. Burroughs Jr. was born in Medina in 1846. He died in Monte Carlo in 1895. He and Henry Wellcome pioneered the use of Empirin Compound for headaches. They also developed a technique to make powdered medicine more palatable by making pills.
Burroughs is the subject of a new biography recently published by the Lutterworth Press, of Cambridge, England. Author, Julia Sheppard, has long had an interest in the life and career of Burroughs. She visited Medina on two occasions previously to conduct research on the Burroughs family. She consulted with local historians Richard Nellist, Todd Bensley and the late Ed Grinnell and used the resources at Medina’s Lee-Whedon Memorial Library.
Julia will return to Lee-Whedon on Friday, September 9 at 7:00 p.m. to launch her newly published book “Silas Burroughs: the Man who Made Wellcome”.
