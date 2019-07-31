Immune witness in Pryor trial claims to be shooter

A man who was involved in the Aug. 26, 2018, brawl outside a Niagara Falls bar that preceded the shooting of Seth O'Harrow and Samuel Musolino testified Wednesday that he was the shooter, not his cousin, David F. Pryor III, who is now on trial for the shooting.
The testimony from William McMillen of Niagara Falls came just hours before attorneys were set to deliver their closing arguments in Pryor's trial on assault and attempted murder charges.
For 10 months, McMillen claimed he knew nothing about the shooting, despite multiple accounts putting him at the center of the fight that led to the shooting of O'Harrow and Musolino.
The shooter struck Musolino in the chest and O'Harrow in the head, leaving him with permanent injuries, including a scarred skull, difficulty speaking and loss of his sense of smell.
In sworn testimony in Niagara County Court on Wednesday morning, McMillen said he lied to Niagara Falls detectives last September and also lied while testifying before the grand jury that indicted Pryor.
Prosecutors granted McMillen immunity for his grand jury testimony, meaning he cannot face any criminal charges for the shooting.
Assistant District Attorney Mary Jean Bowman suggested McMillen's testimony was a strategic effort to convince the jury to acquit Pryor.
"Is it true you're here to protect David (Pryor) because you know you can't be charged?" Bowman asked during cross-examination.
"No, it's not," McMillen said.
However, by admitting he lied to investigators and a grand jury, McMillen exposed himself to charges of perjury, which can result in up to seven years in prison.
District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek said she filed perjury charges against McMillen immediately after his testimony, and added he could face multiple counts.
McMillen said he denied his role in the shooting for more than 10 months because he feared retribution from O'Harrow's and Musolino's friends and family, some of whom serve in law enforcement. McMillen claimed he was "beat up by cops years ago" and therefore is uneasy around law enforcement.
"Why are you doing this?" asked Pryor's defense attorney, Michele Bergevin.
"Because I want to tell the truth," McMillen said.
"Why didn't you say anything in the last 11 months?" Bergevin asked.
"Because I was scared," McMillen said.
McMillen claimed that about a month after the shooting, a man driving a black Cadillac told him he was "going to get hurt" if he didn't point the finger at Pryor.
After claiming for months to know nothing about the shooting, McMillen changed his story in a sworn statement delivered in Bergevin's office July 5. McMillen said he told prosecutors his new story earlier this week, and claimed he was not aware of his immunity until Wednesday morning.
"What was your understanding of the consequences of testifying (that you shot O'Harrow and Musolino)?" Bergevin asked.
"That I would go to jail," McMillen said.
In opening statements last week, Bowman said Pryor shot O'Harrow and Musolino outside Poppy's Place, on Cayuga Drive, after O'Harrow got into a fight with McMillen. Both O'Harrow and Musolino said Pryor was the shooter.
But Wednesday morning, McMillen offered a new version of events, claiming Musolino and O'Harrow knocked him down and kicked him repeatedly. McMillen, who identified himself as bisexual, said he did know Musolino and O'Harrow before going to Poppy's Place with Pryor, but noticed the two men looking toward him in the bar.
McMillen said that when he went outside to smoke a cigarette, he saw O'Harrow and Musolino in the parking lot and told them they were "cute," prompting the alleged attack.
"I said they were cute and I got attacked. ... After I was hit a couple of times, I went down on the ground and I was kicked," McMillen said.
O'Harrow testified last week that an argument preceded the fight, though he could not recall what was said or what precisely prompted the dispute.
According to McMillen, Pryor then came outside and tried to push Musolino and O'Harrow off McMillen. When the two men began to fight Pryor, McMillen crawled away to find a hat that was knocked off earlier in the fight, but instead found a gun, McMillen testified.
McMillen said he pointed the gun at his attackers, and when they advanced, he opened fire.
"You're reaching around and there's a gun you had never seen before?" Bowman asked.
"Yes," McMillen said.
Under questioning from Bowman, McMillen claimed he did not know who the gun belonged to or where it came from. He also could not identify any features of the gun — including its color or whether it was a revolver or semi-automatic — aside from it being a handgun.
McMillen said after the shooting, he threw the gun into a grassy area and fled the scene. Pryor also fled.
Police never recovered the handgun used in the shooting. Bergevin suggested the gun may have belonged to O'Harrow, and that it fell from his pocket during the fight.
O'Harrow previously testified he has a pistol permit but did not carry the gun with him on the day he was shot.
Bergevin said police located blood in the grass, potentially indicating O'Harrow or Musolino retrieved the gun, though Musolino also testified that O'Harrow laid in the grass for a brief time after he was shot.
Musolino tried to drive himself and O'Harrow to a hospital, but after drifting out of consciousness, he crashed into a center median near Seventh and Niagara streets, blowing out three tires. Police and paramedics responded to the crash scene and transported Musolino and O'Harrow to Erie County Medical Center, where O'Harrow was rushed into surgery.
O'Harrow remained at ECMC until November, having spent most of the time in a coma, Bowman said.
McMillen claimed he went to his grandmother's house after the shooting. Several weeks later, McMillen said, he was arrested at his aunt's house for fighting, and gave his first false statement to investigators, in which he claimed to know nothing about the shooting.
McMillen's attorney, Jenelle Messer, told Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon that she advised McMillen not to testify because he could perjure himself.
Sheldon ruled McMillen could invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination on any question that could expose him to perjury, but ordered that he answer all other questions, as he has immunity from charges related to the shooting.
McMillen did not invoke his Fifth Amendment rights once during his testimony.
Also Wednesday, Sheldon reduced one charge of first-degree assault against Pryor to second-degree assault, finding that Musolino's injuries were not severe enough to warrant the more serious charge. Pryor is also facing two counts of attempted murder, one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of first-degree assault, for the wounds suffered by O'Harrow.
Prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered their closing arguments Wednesday afternoon. Jurors will deliberate Thursday.
