Falls police hunt dog killer
Falls Police say a 5-month-old Husky pup, named Sky, was on a leash in the fenced-in backyard of a home near 56th Street and Granby Avenue about 9:30 a.m. on March 20.
"The boyfriend of the dog's owner heard the dog yelping and he went outside to investigate," Falls Police Animal Control Officer Dave Bower said.
When he got to the backyard, the man saw a male suspect standing over the unconscious puppy.
Bower said Sky's owner decided to seek the animal equivalent of an autopsy, known as a necropsy, at the Cornell University veterinary school. The finding of the pathologists there was that Sky had died "as a result of severe blunt force trauma."
The animal control officer said the hunt for Sky's killer is now underway. He'll face a charge of aggravated animal cruelty, a felony.
The suspect is described as a white male, 6-feet to 6-feet-3, weighing about 230 pounds. He had dirty blonde hair and was last seen wearing brown-colored boots and a black jacket.
Anyone with information on the death of Sky is asked to contact Bower at 345-6431.
