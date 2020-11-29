“Inspired by Nature,” a new illumination display showcasing colors and movements found in nature, is currently taking place nightly at Niagara Falls.
The launch of the Niagara Falls Illumination Board’s show coincides with the start of the 38th Annual Ontario Power Generation Winter Festival of Lights in Niagara Falls, Ont.
The new illumination display will feature color palettes and movements inspired by nature, including the sunrise, aurora borealis, rainbow and sunset. The American and Canadian Horseshoe falls will come alive every evening with this tribute to the natural beauty all around us.
“The core mission of the Niagara Falls Illumination Board since it began lighting the Falls in 1925 is to improve the visitor experience and bolster the tourism economy of the region. The members are very excited to launch this new program that carefully and tastefully uses the new LED lights at scheduled times to draw new and repeat visitors to the natural wonder extending visitor stay in the destination,” stated Lou Paonessa, chair of the Niagara Falls Illumination Board.
As of Nov. 14, the “Inspired by Nature” display will become part of the regular nightly illumination of the Falls, with the five-minute lighting display playing through three times on the half hour, beginning at 7:30 each evening, with additional displays at 8:30, 9:30, 10:30 and 11:30 p.m.
All special illumination requests are reviewed and approved by the Niagara Falls Illumination Board, which has financed and operated the “illumination of Niagara Falls” since 1925. The Niagara Falls Illumination Board is made up of representatives from the City of Niagara Falls Ontario, City of Niagara Falls, New York, Ontario Power Generation Inc., New York Power Authority, New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and The Niagara Parks Commission. It is the Illumination Board’s responsibility and mandate to finance and maintain the nightly illumination of both the Horseshoe and American Falls.
For more information visit www.niagaraparks.com.
