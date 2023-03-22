Two Integrity Party candidates for Wilson village board seats won by a landslide in Tuesday's village elections.
Among four residents vying for one of two open seats on the board, retired village clerk-treasurer Ellen Hibbard got the most votes, 251. Incumbent Gary Darnell came in just behind with 249 votes. As the No. 2 vote getter, Darnell will take the one-year board seat; Hibbard gets to fill the three-year post.
Board candidate Steve Smith received 52 votes on two lines, Republican and Democratic. Candidate Mike Moyer pulled 39 votes on the Republican line.
Darnell said in a Wednesday telephone interview that he believes his and Hibbard's candidacies were "a breath of fresh air" for voters in Wilson as they were outside the two-party system.
The Integrity Party candidates campaigned for a reordering of priorities in village public works projects, as in, giving less priority to a proposed service sharing agreement in which the Town of Newfane treats Wilson's wastewater, and giving more priority to repairing the village's wastewater infrastructure.
While the village got a grant from the state to cover most of the cost of constructing a pipeline to carry wastewater to Newfane, said funding is not 100%, meaning the village would have to land additional grants and/or borrow money to complete the work.
Darnell, who has voted against carrying out the pipeline project, said his votes were "about prioritizing projects in importance and getting funding without large costs to taxpayers.”
Hibbard agrees with Darnell. The pipeline project isn't a bad thing, she said, the debate is about "doing it right."
The longtime village clerk-treasurer
“They knew my face and they knew what I do in the office and trusted me,” she said.
Smith said he would run again next year when Darnell’s spot came up again for a vote. He said that he was ready to serve to bail out whatever the Integrity Party does in the meantime.
Smith said that stopping the sewage pumping project that Darnell referred to meant owing the state approximately $800,000 for the portion of the grant already used, plus interest.
“They’re digging themselves a terrible hole,” he said.
Both Mikey Moyer and Mayor Art Wilson could not be reached for comment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.