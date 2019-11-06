The city's South End will jingle again for three days over three weekends this holiday season.
Jingle Falls USA, a collaborative three-day holiday festival, celebrating its third year in downtown, will be held on Nov. 30, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14.
Major highlights of the festival will include Gingerbread Wonderland at the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute; outdoor games, activities and illuminated displays along Old Falls Street; Winter Wonderland activities at Niagara Falls State Park’s Cave of the Winds Pavilion; the LiveNF Makers Market; a roving Santa Con holiday party for adults and the second annual festival of Slice pizza celebration.
“After months of community-wide preparation, Jingle Falls USA is a mix of new and existing daylong holiday activities that appeal to a wide audience,” said Susan Swiatkowski, tourism development manager at Destination Niagara USA. “Although some programming is the same each week, different activities and events help attract guests back on each of the three Saturdays, with morning, afternoon and evening activities planned throughout the day.”
Destination USA Vice President of Operations Andrea Czopp said the festival hopes to both bring folks to the Falls and encourage them to spend time walking around.
"There's a lot going on on the streets," Czopp said. "And we hope to build off the culinary institute's Gingerbread Wonderland."
Among the new options this year are a host of photo-worthy attractions including an 11-foot inflatable snow globe, which allows guests to step inside and snap a photo, as well as a unique 9-foot tall Santa hat. Both of those attractions will be located on Old Falls Street.
"You know people love to take those holiday selfies for social media," Czopp said. "So we're giving them some opportunities."
The event is a collaboration between the city, Old Falls Street, the Conference and Events Center Niagara Falls and Destination Niagara USA.
Each Saturday, there will be free parking in the city's surface parking lots and ramp, as well as Niagara Falls State Park Lots 1 and 2. The State Park Trolley will also run continuously from Old Falls Street to the Cave of the Winds Pavilion.
Visitors will be able to take complimentary horse and carriage rides along Old Falls Street. There will also be appearances by Santa there.
And new this year will be curling with the Buffalo Curling Club, sponsored by the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino.
“We are pleased to be able to grow Jingle Falls USA into a new annual tradition," said Jason Murgia, general manager of Old Falls Street, USA. “We are encouraged by the commitment of our community partners, sponsors and area stakeholders who have come together in order to bring festive holiday programming to our downtown again this year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.