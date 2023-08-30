LEWISTON — Mount St. Mary’s Hospital recently appointed Michele Kalita, MSEd, BSN, RN, CRNFA, CNOR, to serve as the ICU/specialty nurse manager. She is responsible for the intensive care unit and infusion services.
Kalita is a certified registered nurse first assistant and is also certified in advanced cardiovascular life support / basic life support and perioperative nursing.
She received a master’s degree in education and a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Niagara University. She also holds an associate’s degree in criminal justice from Niagara County Community College.
Kalita previously served as a registered nurse first assistant in the surgery department of Mount St. Mary’s. Prior to that, she was employed as a case manager and supervisor in home care for Olsten Kimberly Quality Care. She also has worked as a nurse at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and the Niagara County health department. In addition, she taught seventh and eighth grade science and health at St. Christopher’s School.
“Michele’s depth of knowledge and experience are perfect for this new position.” said Susan Brooks, MS, BSN, RFN, NEA-BC, vice president for patient care services at Mount St. Mary’s. “Her professionalism, leadership skills and willingness to be a positive team player are such an asset to our hospital. We are grateful she has assumed this important role.”
