In the living room of Laura Kagels’ Sanborn home, two baby kangaroos jump about from couch to couch, avoiding the two giant tortoises moving slowly around the floor and ignoring Meadow, the 17-month-old human baby who is in a chair and playing a video game on her mom’s cellphone.
Laura demonstrates how much the baby kangaroos enjoy being held by picking up one and placing it in a large cloth purse, which acts as a pouch. The baby kangaroo settles down immediately and a peak inside the bag reveals the little one looking cozy and warm.
All that human and critter cuteness can be a little overwhelming to visitors to the house, some of whom are members of the local media who latched on to Laura’s petting zoo story when they covered an event she was sponsoring to make pouches and send them to Australia. The land down under has been overwhelmed by forest fires and pouches are being handmade by volunteers from around the world to provide comfort to sick and orphaned kangaroo babies and other pouched-raised species impacted by the massive fires.
Laura’s baby kangaroos are members of a growing mob of roos that live in her barns where Laura’s family houses animals for their 20-year petting zoo and pony ride business on Spirit Wind Farm. Laura has plans to expand on the family business by opening an Australian-themed petting zoo called Niagara Down Under. She’s hoping to have the place up and running by fall open by reservation only for visitors who want some private time with the creatures.
Meanwhile, she and her husband and their three young daughters, with some help from a barn manager and volunteers, are working hard to keep up with the care and feeding of two kangaroo babies, five tortoises, six adult kangaroos, two wallabies, miniature cows and horses, regular-size horses, miniature goats, donkeys, rabbits and a llama named Lady. About 100 creatures total.
Until private enclosures are built, the kangaroos, wallabies and tortoises are part of a traveling road show. She takes them to local schools and fairs where the docile creatures seem to enjoy the attention. She says that when she pulls the trailer up to the barn door, all the animals are eager to board. Sometimes she has to escort a few off, because she can’t accommodate the whole herd.
Many of her animals are rescues, given to the family because the animals are expensive and challenging to maintain properly.
Despite all the charming, inquisitive creatures in her assorted pens and barns, it’s the kangaroos that attract attention these days. Visitors can stand among the zoo-bred native Australian creatures who appear gentle, curious and seem to appreciate a good tickle on the chin. Laura said people are surprised by how gentle they are, but explained their demeanor comes through training and exposure to humans, which they appear to enjoy.
Laura, who has worked as a vet tech, says the petting zoo business is not for everybody. The physical labor is hard. She’s had both shoulders operated on and other physical challenges from the hard labor of care and feeding animals.
Her life would be easier if she could center her business on the family’s eight-acre farm. Once the enclosure is built, the place won’t be open to the public, but rather open for private visits by reservation only. “It will be nice,” Laura said, noting that she visited a similar farm in Kentucky and said there’s another in Rhode Island.
Niagara Down Under will allow people to interact with and learn about animals they might not otherwise be familiar with. Those who might want to keep up with the progress and eventual opening of the petting zoo can visit the Facebook page of Niagara Down Under where Laura will post updates on the progress.
“We like to share it,” she said of her farm. “People love it. And I’m not going to lie. It’s just so nice at the end of the day to snuggle with a baby kangaroo. That makes your hard day better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.