Karen Gavin is the first woman firefighter to be hired as a permanent firefighter with the Lockport Fire Department.
Gavin worked a late night shift on Tuesday, beginning at 5 p.m., when she spoke to this reporter about how excited she is in securing this post.
“I just want to make my kids proud,” Gavin said, laughing a little. She has two sons and a daughter in their teens and twenties.
How one gets to where Gavin is now is a fairly simple process, she said. First become an EMT, but then sign up for a civil service exam. Study. Start getting in shape for the physical test, also known as the agility test, and go to the fire academy if you do pass.
One of the signposts that Gavin would go far in her career was apparent in early 2021 when she became the first female to pass the agility test on one try.
Fire Chief Luca Quagliano said that was something noteworthy in and of itself.
“She embodies the epitome of what a firefighter should be,” Quagliano said of Gavin. “She has a strong work ethic, good social ability and ability to keep up, if not excel, with her peers.”
Before taking the test, Gavin would run up and down stairways with 70-pounds piled up in a backpack. That's probably the hardest part, she said, noting firefighters sometimes have to lug up their gear and equipment up multiple staircases just to get to the fire or person in medical distress.
“I was super nervous,” Gavin said of taking the test, despite having 11 years under her belt as an EMT and later as a paramedic with Twin City Ambulance.
Also, the gravity of the new position is not lost on Gavin. She said it shows that little girls can grow up to be anything they want, including a firefighter.
It’s traditionally a brotherhood, she said of the LPD, but its very open and she feels she's fitting in. Other than having to hang a sign on the bathroom – the firehouse has only one facility – to say that a female is within it, she said, “It’s not too bad.”
Gavin said that she has been on thousands of calls throughout her career and with the job comes some sadness.
“Once you start as an EMT, its like another world is superimposed on the normal world,” she said. “There’s a lot of memories. This is where a heart attack happened. This is where someone died.
“One of my favorite patients died recently and now every time I drive by his house, I remember him. It’s a complete other world superimposed on what was there before.”
Still, Gavin said she is “super happy” about landing in Lockport.
“I love Lockport,” she said, noting her past interaction with LFD firefighters on the job.
“When they assisted with a call, I always loved it,” she said. “Now that I’m here, it’s like having 40 brothers.”
