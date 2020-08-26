Kenmore doctor charged with forcibly touching female patient

BUFFALO - A doctor from Kenmore has been charged with forcibly touching a female patient.
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said 66-year-old Dr. Mark Fisher was arraigned on Wednesday before Buffalo City Court Judge Shannon M. Heneghan on one count of forcible touching, a class “a” misdemeanor.
Prosecutors allege that on Aug. 14, 2019, the defendant intentionally and forcibly touched the intimate parts of an adult female patient while he was working as a physician at the Erie County Medical Center Outpatient Behavioral Health Center in Buffalo.
Fisher is scheduled to return on Oct. 21 for a pre-trial conference. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office requested bail as the charge is a qualifying offense under New York state criminal justice reform. Judge Heneghan released the defendant on his own recognizance.
