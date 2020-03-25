KeyBank announces client, community support

KeyBank has announced several steps it is taking to support its clients and employees as a result of economic hardships caused by the spread of COVID-19.
One of the steps includes deferment of payments for at least 90 days for clients who are experiencing financial difficulties.
The KeyBank Foundation also announced that it will include an initial $1 million commitment to support vulnerable individuals, small businesses and neighborhoods.
“KeyBank’s purpose is to help our clients, our employees, and our communities thrive. That is true in good times and in challenging times,” said Chris Gorman, president and chief operating officer. “We are already seeing the economic impact of COVID-19 across our communities. KeyBank is well positioned to be part of the solution. We urge our clients who are facing financial difficulty to contact us so we can find the best solution.”
KeyBank's plan includes:
• Consumer Relief. For borrowers experiencing hardship related to COVID-19, KeyBank will offer a payment deferral for up to 90 days upon request. All consumer credit products such as mortgage, home equity, student, auto, lines of credit and credit card can be considered for this relief. The deferral will include both principal and interest payments for 90 days, upon client request. There will be no negative reporting to credit bureaus. Interest will continue to accrue during deferral. Clients can contact their local branch or 1-800-KEY2YOU (539- 2968). TDDY 1-800-539-8336;
• Small business relief. KeyBank has expertise on government programs and a variety of solutions that will lower borrowing costs for small businesses including the option to defer payments for 90 days. Business owners affected by COVID-19 are asked to contact their relationship manager or 1-888-KEY4BIZ (539-4249) to discuss relief options for their business.
In addition, last week KeyBank announced the launch of a resource for existing clients designed to provide a sense of security – a shorter-term unsecured personal loan up to $5,000. KeyBank’s new Temporary Assistance Loan is designed to feature same day approval, next day funding, with very low rates. Full details on this new loan will be available this week at Key.com/coronavirus.
• Employee support. KeyBank has implemented a range of measures aimed at supporting its employees. These include offering flexible work arrangements, additional paid leave in the event an employee is ill or needs to care for an ill loved one, as well as premium pay opportunities and a childcare reimbursement, for those employees who must report to their worksite to fulfill their duties. Key is also covering the cost of testing for the virus and is waiving all copays and deductibles related to virtual and Telehealth doctor visits or consultations.
• Community support. The KeyBank Foundation's initial $1 million commitment to communities will cover the bank’s footprint. These funds will be in addition to a 2:1 match for employee gifts up to $2,000 made between March 1, 2020 and April 30, 2020. The KeyBank Foundation also committed to shifting resources to supporting projects designed to minimize the impact of COVID-19 on communities’ most vulnerable members, small businesses and neighborhoods.
“In addition to how KeyBank is supporting clients, philanthropy will play a critical part in our response to spread of the COVID-19 in our communities,” said Elizabeth Gurney, director of philanthropy. “This initial commitment is just the start. The spread of the COVID-19 is impacting all of us in all of our communities, especially those in already vulnerable situations. We must stand up to help protect and support all members of our community during this crisis.”
• Branch updates. KeyBank will move forward with the temporary closing of certain locations of our branch network, effective March 30. Branches that remain open will continue to operate as drive-thru and appointment only in order to serve our clients’ needs. The bank will also continue to serve our clients 24/7 through online and mobile. The additional closure will assist the bank in supporting efforts to limit the spread of the virus while also protecting the health and safety of clients and teammates. It will also assist in managing staffing levels as the bank will re-deploy teammates from closed branches to other locations. Details of which locations offer drive-thru or appointment service can be found on Key.com/coronavirus.
