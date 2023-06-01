Kevin Kirchberger is running for the Alderman at-large spot on the Common Council. Currently a bartender and server at the Penalty Box, Kirchberger said he listens to people. He hears what’s good and what’s bad and after living in the city his whole life, he’s decided to give back just a little bit more.
“I’ve actually been in the food and service industry for 35 years now,” he said. “I started out at South Transit Lanes when I was 15 years old and haven’t stopped since.”
Volunteering is important to Kirchberger who has worked to help Lockport CARES and Niagara Hospice. He was also able to raise over $10,000 in one day, with the help of his friends, by bartending at the VFW and donating his tips to get food to serve veterans Thanksgiving and Christmas meals.
“Just by bartending,” he said.
All in all, he’s been volunteering for 20 years.
As a city official, Kirchberger said he’d be looking out for the parks of the city. As a kid, he had good times that shaped his life in the city parks and that experience has translated to trying to keep them alive and well as his grandson, Mac, grows up in the city.
“I want to make it into a better place. Roads, trees and definitely interested in trying to revitalize these parks. I grew up at Altro Park. Every single day was tons of activities. Baseball, softball, the tennis courts. There’s tons of things that need to be done. I don’t see any kids at the parks anymore,” he said.
Kirchberger noted the program “Kickball in the Parks” that is run by William Bisher during the summer months.
“I want to be a part of that,” he said.
Other issues that Kirchberger cares about is ambulance service and public safety. He doesn’t get involved with the politics, he said, and didn’t want to comment on the now withdrawn lawsuit petitioned by 4th Ward Alderman Kitty Fogle, but wanted to let people know where he stands.
“I’m all for bringing ambulance service to Lockport,” he said.”I’m glad they got it back.”
At the end of the day, Kirchberger said he will be keeping his ears open to what can be done. He noted that a lot of dead trees pervade the city and he’ll be open to any resident giving him a call so he can get things done.
“I love the City of Lockport and I just want to see it continue and will just do the best I can,” he said.
