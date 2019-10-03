Lancer gridders get back on track

LEWISTON — Gino Fontanarosa will continue to run to daylight.
The senior tailback helped lead the way for Lewiston-Porter football in the team's 43-22 win over East Aurora Thursday night. The win helps the Lancers stay alive in the Class B1 playoff hunt, as they now sit at 1-3 in the league and 2-3 overall.
Fontanarosa toted the rock to a tune of 226 rushing yards and four touchdowns, to go along with his fourth quarter INT that helped put the Blue Devils in a deep hole. The craziest thing is that this isn't even his season high in rushing — just last week, he would total 336 yards on 39 carries in a loss to Lake Shore.
Entering the day, Newfane's Garrett Srock and Iroquois' Blake Nolan led WNY with 589 rushing yards. Now Fontanarosa is up to 887, with at least two games left to crack 1K.
"Homecoming is special for us and we haven't gotten a win in homecoming in a few years," Fontanarosa said. "It was definitely great for the team. It boosts us."
After a wild first quarter that saw a combined 30 points between the Class B1 foes, Lew-Port took control with a 22-14 lead at the half after J.P. Stewart found John Wendt and Corey Stack for TDs. Stewart (9-14, 85 passing yards, 2 TDs) was able to put together what head coach Matt Bradshaw described as "definitely the best game of his career."
EA would knot things at 22 early in the third, but it was all Lancers from there. Fontanarosa would score three of his TDs in the second half and added that late interception to put it out of reach. The defense really came to play as a unit after halftime, holding the Blue Devils to that lone score and forcing another turnover with a Corey Stack interception to seal it.
"It's great to get back in the win column. I mean, this team is not a 2-3 team," Bradshaw said. "In my opinion, we're one of the top two teams in our division, but the ball just hasn't fallen our way. Tonight was the best performance of a Lew-Port team since I've coached here."
From the defensive backfield, to the offensive line, Bradshaw made sure to acknowledge all of the kids that impacted the win. He liked how his team was able to bounce back from early troubles and adversity.
"I like adversity. I like to see how the kids handle adversity," Bradshaw said. " ... I like to see how my kids respond to things that don't go their way and tonight they passed."
Bradshaw emphasized all week that the team would need to finish so they did not have the same results they did against Cheektowaga, Pioneer and Lake Shore. He just hopes to see the team continue to play together as one unit.
"My emphasis going into this game was we have 21 kids. We need 21 kids and three coaches playing as one," he said. "When we're playing as one, all 21 one of them, we're a tough team."
For his QB, Stewart was glad to see the team's effort and he wanted to make sure the team atoned for last week's after starting out the game up 19-0.
"Everybody had their heads straight after that loss to Lake Shore," Stewart said. "That really had their energy going. I was a little angry after that loss, we should've won that last one. But I was ready to step on the gas and lower the shoulder and get this win."
The three-year starter also talked about having such close calls the last few weeks and how it feels getting back that winning feeling.
"Everybody's hyped up. I think everybody's ready to just get a little bit of rest and pick it up next week and play Newfane" Stewart said.
With a shot at the sectional playoffs still alive after the win, Fontanarosa will be a key factor as to whether or not the Lancers get to that point. He talked about how the team must play mistake free football to make up for having such a small roster and if they will be able to be a Class B contender.
Although it's not his focus, he would not mind if he gets to the 1,000-yard rushing mark if that helps the team get there.
"If it comes it comes, you know," Fontanarosa said. "I'll be happy for it."
For more from sports reporter Khari Demos, follow him on Twitter @riri_demos.
