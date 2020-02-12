LaSalle High School alumni ready to 'rock the rec'

Every year for the past six years, LaSalle High School alumni from throughout the region have gathered to remember and celebrate their youth at an event called “Rockin the Rec.”
But at every “Rockin the Rec” party, there’s a lot more going on than just dancing and good times.
Six years ago, the LaSalle High School Alumni Association resurrected the “Rec,” which was a favorite spot for most LaSalle teenagers in the 1960s and ‘70s.
For the past five years, the event has sold out with more than 400 alumni and friends in attendance. While enjoying music, friendship and warmth in the middle of February, patrons have and are asked to give back to the community by bringing a non-perishable food item that will be donated to local shelters.
In addition, this year’s dance is being dedicated to the memory of Officer William Szabo, who was a Niagara Falls school safety officer in the 1960s and ‘70s. Proceeds from “Rockin the Rec” will be used to purchase two bicycles (one for a boy and one for a girl) to be donated to this year’s Niagara Falls Bicycle Safety Rodeo in memory of Officer Szabo.
This year’s event is being held from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday at the Frontier Fire Hall, 2176 Liberty Drive in Wheatfield, accessible from either River Road or Williams Road.
The music will be provided by two bands, Tunnel and Party Squad, both with members who graduated from LaSalle High School in the 1970s.
Presale tickets are $15 and available online through www.eventgroove.com or in person at Holka Insurance at 86th Street and Niagara Falls Boulevard, Niagara Falls or at Wilbur’s, 504 Cayuga Dr., Niagara Falls. Tickets are $18 at the door. Doors open at 6 p.m. Beverages and food will be available for purchase at the event.
The event is one of several fundraisers held each year by the LaSalle High School Alumni Association, to raise money for good causes in the Niagara County region.
In addition to the annual February “Rec” dance, the alumni association also hosts the LaSalle Alumni Weekend. This year, it will be held from Aug. 7 to 9 and will include a golf outing on Friday, class reunions on Saturday and the Lovin’ LaSalle Music Festival on Sunday. There is a poll on the association’s Facebook page for alumni and music fans to vote for the bands they would like see at this year’s music festival. An announcement of the bands playing the festival will be made at “Rockin the Rec.”
The LaSalle High School Alumni Association is a non-profit organization whose purpose is to foster a spirit of friendship and community amongst generations of all LaSalle students past and present. The alumni from the school, which closed in 2000, champion lifelong relationships between its members and the community by preserving and perpetuating the spirit and pride of the former LaSalle High School. Proceeds from past events have been given to shelters, food banks, numerous other local charities and students at the LaSalle Preparatory School, who have partnered with the alumni association in support of its goals. All information regarding LaSalle Alumni activities and fundraising may be viewed on their Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.