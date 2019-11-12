Michael E. Benedict, the principal law clerk for Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon, announced Tuesday he is running next year for the post now held by Sheldon.
Benedict served as the lead felony attorney for the county's public defender office from 2006 to 2016, prior to Sheldon selecting him as her law clerk. He also served as a deputy corporation counsel for the city of Lockport from 2012 to 2014.
"I have been involved in this court system as both an advocate and an adviser to the judge. It is this broad range of legal experience that I will bring to our community to ensure justice for all,” Benedict said in a statement.
Sheldon, who was elected to the bench in 2000, is planning to retire when her second term concludes Dec. 31, 2020. District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek, who served as Sheldon's law clerk prior to Benedict, has also announced a campaign for the post now held by Sheldon.
Benedict, a graduate of the University at Buffalo School of Law, said he will seek the endorsements of all local political parties.
