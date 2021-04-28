The controversy over where to hold the May graduation for cadets from Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy appears headed for a resolution.
Law enforcement leaders are expected to announce later today that the graduation will be moved off the Niagara University campus, where it has been held since its relocation from Niagara County Community College, but not at the location selected last week by the university.
The decision by NU to move the graduation touched off a firestorm of criticism from Sheriff Michael Filicetti, Niagara Falls Police Superintendent John Faso and the chairman of the Niagara County Legislature’s Community Safety Committee. It also reportedly caused a backlash from NU alumni and triggered a Change.org petition, along with scathing comments on multiple social media sites.
As reported this past Saturday, NU took the action to move the graduationoff campus after learning that a group of NU students planned to conduct a protest at the event. The university reserved space for the graduation at a downtown Niagara Falls hotel instead.
The decision was not well received by law enforcement leaders or the academy cadets. The academy is part of a collaborative program between NU, Niagara Falls Police Department and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office.
“Our academy is located at Niagara University and I would prefer to have the graduation at Niagara University,” Sheriff Michael Filicetti said after word of the graduation relocation became public. “I would like to feel support at NU and I don’t feel we’re getting support as law enforcement or the law enforcement academy.”
The decision also drew the ire of Niagara County Legislator David Godfrey.
“To say I am extremely disappointed in the actions of Niagara University is a tremendous understatement,” Godfrey, chairman of the county’s Community Safety Committee, said. “The women and men graduating from the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy deserve our respect, and their accomplishments should be celebrated, not diminished, by being pushed off campus.”
In the immediate aftermath of the report, NU officials reportedly said relocation was the result of a “scheduling conflict.” The explanation did not change Godfrey’s view that the county should re-examine its relationship with the university.
“While NU provided a half-hearted explanation that a scheduling conflict led to the graduation being moved, this really seems to be about the university appeasing the anti-police crowd who threatened to protest the graduation,” Godfrey said. “If the NU administration feels more aligned with those who want to defund the police rather than those who serve and protect, then perhaps it’s time to end our relationship and move the academy elsewhere.”
On Monday, NU President Rev. James J. Maher met with Filicetti and Faso to discuss the controversy. Following the meeting, which was described as cordial, Filicetti and Faso released a joint statement.
“Today we met to discuss the university’s initial request to move the Niagara County Law Enforcement Academy (NCLEA) graduation from campus,” the statement read. “The university provided a number of options to host the graduation at the university, however, the recruits have now expressed a desire to the Sheriff’s Office that the event be held elsewhere, and we will respect their wishes.”
The law enforcement academy trains both hired and sworn officers as well as pre-employment recruits, that is, civilian students with an interest in entering law enforcement. The current academy class is made up of seven pre-employment recruits.
Word of the planned protest appears to have surfaced after the conviction of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin in the murder of George Floyd.
Filicetti and Faso said the controversy has provided an opportunity for dialogue between law enforcement and the university community.
“Our meeting this morning was productive and, understanding that direct and honest dialogue is always the best option, we each agreed on the need for more open communication between institutions in resolving these matters and issues in the broader community,” the statement read. “We look forward to continuing our important work together.”
A university spokesman said Maher joined in the statement with Filicetti and Faso and said NU would have no further comment on the matter.
