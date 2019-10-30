Voters in the 12th Niagara County Legislative District will have a choice between a seasoned county legislator looking to continue his service or a Lockport business owner attempting to implement accountability mechanisms.
William Collins Sr., 53, has served as the 12th District legislator since 2015, and his father, John F. Collins, served as a legislator in the 1990s.
Collins said he got into politics to help make the county a better place, with his experience as a successful business owner was a unique quality.
Holding the line on taxes is one of the most important issues for Collins.
“That’s the biggest deal. Easier said than done because there is a lot of state unfunded mandates that we have to spend money on,” Collins said.
Collins touted the county having the lowest tax rate in over 30 years.
Another accomplishment for Collins, who serves as the vice chairman of the economic development committee, is his work in economic development. From 2015 to 2019, Niagara County brought in $390 million in private investment, according to Collins.
“That helps expand the tax base and keep the taxes lower,” Collins said. “If you bring in decent paying jobs, decent paying position people are going to be able to stay here, raise a family, pay taxes and that benefits everybody.”
He also emphasized his advocacy for the Second Amendment,
Collins is running to continue holding the line on taxes, protecting the second amendment and keeping county government fiscally conservative.
“I think I can continue to contribute in a positive manner,” Collins said.
David Mongielo, 53, argues that the people are currently not being represented properly.
“I really feel things can be a lot better, and government now does not represent the people at all. It gives an illusion of representation, but it seems to be all about some of the people. Some of the people in there it’s all about patronage jobs, lifetime benefits,” Mongielo said.
Mongielo, a former volunteer firefighter, feels that county legislators, which are considered part-time positions, should not receive health insurance benefits or compensation. He argues that volunteer firefighters do much more work and more dangerous work for free, and that being a county legislator should be a free volunteer position as well.
He would like to tackle electricity costs, observing that Arcade, NY, has much cheaper bills. Mongielo would like to look into why Arcade has lower electricity costs and if Niagara County can do anything to lower energy costs.
Mongielo believes empowering the grand jury is the solution to many policy issues, noting the grand jury has the ability to write reports and investigate issues.
“You only get representation when there is accountability. So the accountability needs to come first,” Mongielo said.
Some proposals of his would be to give funding to the grand jury to have their own transportation to investigate issues, or to propose legislation for a statutory complaint to file complaints directly to the grand jury.
William Collins Sr.
Address: 5913 Beattie Avenue
Age: 53
Occupation: Owner of Collins Accounting and Collins Construction
Prior elective offices: 12th District Niagara County Legislator since 2015
Ballot lines: Republican and Independence parties
David Mongielo
Address: 5099 Day Road
Age: 53
Occupation: Owner of Mongielo’s Auto Repair and Parts
Prior elective offices: no prior elected experience
Ballot lines: Conservative and Libertarian parties
