Lewiston hospital, grocery store launch "Care to Give" campaign

DiMino’s Lewiston Tops has partnered with Mount St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation to present a special giving campaign called “Care to Give” that aims to celebrate the hard work and dedication of the hospital's nurses and doctors. The campaign kicks off on Monday and runs through the end of the September.
Representatives from both organizations noted that 2020 has been anything but normal, and to most, extremely challenging, adding that from healthcare, to education, to business and family dynamics, the community has felt various effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Organizers of the fundraisers believe one of the strongest ways many have been supported throughout the pandemic is through receiving healthcare. The special work of nurses and doctors has been vital for the overall success and recovery of so many in the greater Niagara region, organizers said.
“During this time, the Mount St. Mary’s Hospital Foundation would normally be preparing for our 21st Annual Good Works Gala which, held each September, raises substantial funds for important projects and much needed equipment at the hospital,” said Julie Berrigan, executive director for the Foundation. “Since we are unable to host our signature fundraiser in 2020, we are excited to launch a new giving platform – 'Care to Give,' which will be held in place of our Good Works Gala."
“We are greatful to Anthony DiMino, president, DiMino’s Lewiston Tops, for stepping forward to lead the campaign and asking his fellow business community and friends to join him,” said Berrigan.
At Mount St. Mary’s, officials said the costs incurred with the need for increased health care and staff; purchase of personal protective equipment and screening materials; increased technology to assist with virtual medical visits; decrease in surgical procedures and diagnostic imaging and the decrease in fundraising initiatives and events has affected the “general” needs of the hospital.
The “Care to Give” campaign is a community effort, seeking to raise $100,000, and all are invited to participate. Businesses can offer a percentage of sales for a day or days during the campaign, ask customers to “round up” their change, or simply put a donation box in their establishment.
For more information, contact Christine S. O’Hara, development specialist, at cohara2@chsbuffalo.org or make a gift online at mountstmarysfoundation.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.