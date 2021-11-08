Lions Club hosting Veterans Day ceremony

On Thursday, the Town of Niagara Lions Club along with the Town of Niagara Helping Hands will again be honoring those that served with a Veterans Day ceremony.
The ceremony commences at 11 a.m. promptly and will be located at Veterans Memorial Community Park, 7000 Lockport Road, Town of Niagara. The ceremony includes welcoming remarks from Lee Wallace, town supervisor, Lion President Ed Sturgeon and Helping Hands President Beth Colangelo.
The guest speaker is Bryan DalPorto, retired Lt. colonel of the U.S. Air Force. The ceremony will also include prayers offered by Pastor Ron Maines, of the Forestview Church of God; wreath presentations from the Lions and Helping Hands; flag ceremony and reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance.
The color guard will be provided by Scoutmaster Kevin Rolling and the Boy Scouts from Troop 841. Musician and town resident Joe Pasquantino will perform the "Star Spangled Banner" and "Taps" with his trumpet.
All veterans attending will be presented a very special veteran lapel pin and small American flag.
Following the ceremony, The Helping Hands will provide warm beverages and pastry snacks in the community center. Everyone is invited to attend the ceremony and join in honoring our nation's veterans.
For further information contact Lion Angelo Onevelo, 716-628-0244 or Town of Niagara Lions Club Facebook page or ange2v@roadrunner.com.
