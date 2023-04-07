A surge in animals being abandoned or put up for adoption has put serious strain on the local animal welfare community.
Local animal rescue groups have had no choice but to turn animals away, because they simply do not have the volunteer base or facilities to properly accommodate the animals.
Jane Voepel TITLE of Newfane-based Save-a-Pet of Niagara County said they are currently not accepting any animals into their foster system, because they have not had any volunteers to provide foster homes in about two years.
They also currently have no one to oversee cat adoptions and the person who is responsible dog adoptions will be retiring from the position while still being active in the organization.
Voelpel said many of the people who volunteered with Save-a-Pet in the past either retired, moved out of the area, died, or ended up adopting the pets that they were fostering.
“Even prior to Covid, society is not as ready to volunteer for things as they used to be,” she said. “A lot of potential volunteers might be busy as single-parent families, don’t have expendable income or may not have transportation.”
The volunteers behind the Lockport-based fostering group Diamonds in the Ruff expressed similar struggles.
Events Coordinator Leandra Herzog said that while they have a sizable group of volunteers, they struggle with having enough foster homes to place animals in.
Tracy Callara, president of Diamonds in the Rough, said they receive about 10 to 15 requests per day to take in dogs and are currently not accepting any into their foster system.
She added that they receive these calls from throughout the United States, and identified this as an issue for animal welfare organizations nationwide.
The causes of the influx of orphaned animals are varied but seem to stem from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Amy Lewis, executive director of the Niagara County SPCA, said that during the pandemic many people decided to get a pet while they were stuck at home. When pandemic restrictions eased, people started to leave their homes more often and no longer felt they had the time or ability to care for those pets.
Lewis has also seen surrenders come from people who were evicted or had their home foreclosed on.
According to Kathy Paradowski, speaking for the nonprofit rescue group Kat Colony, it's common for people to leave cats behind when they move, or simply let them loose.
“They just let it outside and that poor cat has to find its way,” Paradowski said.
That issue is further compounded when the cats are not spayed or neutered, she said. The abandoned ones reproduce and greatly increase the feral cat population.
Frustration is common ground for both the animal rescue groups and the community at large, Lewis said.
“We understand people are frustrated. We’re also frustrated that we can't help and are being blamed for a problem that we didn’t cause.”
The pandemic limited the amount of outreach that animal welfare groups could do in the community, Herzog pointed out.
“We have to be creative to get our word out,” she said. “Doing those type of outreaches really gets the community to know who we are and what we do.”
With Save-a-Pet not currently taking in fosters, they have shifted their focus exclusively to community outreach programs. These include access to spaying and neutering, some veterinary care, promoting rabies clinics and general education about caring for pets.
Paradowski said it's important that people do not abandon their pets if they feel they cannot take care of them. She also stresses the importance of having them spayed and neutered.
Herzog said Diamonds in the Ruff wants to eliminate any stigma associated with adopting a rescued animal, and is open to helping anyone who wants to adopt one. The organization encourages would-be pet owners to consider adoption first, and encourages those who contemplate giving theirs up to exercise patience.
“They'll behave just as you want them to, but you have to teach them,” Callara said.
