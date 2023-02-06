MEDINA — A Teaching for Equity grant from the Yoga Alliance will fund a series of free yoga lessons at the Orleans County YMCA beginning in March.
The instructor, Kaylin McCarthy of Albion, is a Registered Yoga Teacher. The title in the United States designates a yoga teacher who has received a certain standard of yoga teacher training at a Registered Yoga School.
McCarthy has always been intrigued by people and early in her career she trained in social therapy.
“We looked at food they were eating and exercise they were getting, and that resonated with me,” she said.
McCarthy and her husband Patrick resided for 10 years at Heartbeet Life Sharing in Vermont, a community of people with special needs.
“We lived and worked with the adults on the farm there. All had special needs. Some couldn’t eat without help, yet everybody contributed what they could,” McCarthy said.
While there, she trained in yoga at Kripalu, the largest retreat and yoga school in North America.
When the McCarthys decided to make a move, they chose Western New York. Housing was scarce and expensive in Vermont and they had family in Rochester and Niagara Falls, so settling in Albion was a perfect location. They arrived in December 2020 with their three children, Alden, now 9, Amelia, 6, and Etta, 5.
McCarthy, 36, has always loved yoga. She explains its benefits, especially breath work.
“It takes you from ‘fight’ to ‘flight’," she said. “Modern science has proven most people are stuck in a fight or flight mode, and yoga takes you out of that and gives you the opportunity to reset. It has physical benefits of moving and stretching your body. A big benefit is the mind/body connection. Yoga cultivates an awareness of yourself so you are more aware of things happening with your body.”
McCarthy said she has ADHD and with three children younger than 3, she had anxiety. She was diagnosed with chronic exhaustion and fatigue.
“Yoga got me out of that state,” she said. “I understand the struggles people are going through. My work is based on my personal healing journey.”
McCarthy works with school districts and has taught a mindfulness class for teachers. She hopes to teach Kaliedoscope ME, a social-emotional learning platform that's said to build character, instill life-enhancing values and promote healthy choices, similar to Best Buddies or Big Brothers Big Sisters programs.
McCarthy began her yoga classes at the local YMCA in October and has seen a steady increase in attendance, she said. She has five neighbors in Albion who have adopted a regular yoga regimen, one of whom is in their 80s. She even has them eating kale.
The grant-funded yoga class will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday from March through May. The class is open to all ages. McCarthy currently opens her classes to individuals aged 5 to 85 years.
Anyone interested in joining the class just has to show up at the YMCA by 5:30 p.m. Chairs are available for those who may need to sit to practice, and all mats and materials are provided. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and bring a bottle of water.
McCarthy said the Teaching for Equity grant is available to teachers serving under-represented populations. She said a lot of yoga studios shut down during the Covid pandemic and have not reopened. She also offers classes remotely.
“I want everyone to have access to these classes and the benefits they provide,” she said.
