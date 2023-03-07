The lock system of the Erie Canal has long been the source of excitement and respect. As a piece of engineering, it has stood the test of time and is still utilized for shipping, though recreational boating is becoming more and more prevalent, too.
In short, it is not going away anytime soon.
While many a boater has used the Lock 34 in the City of Lockport, there’s more to its story than just the summer outings on the waters. In the off-season there is a dedicated push towards winter maintenance on all of the locks, the extent of which may surprise the average boater.
Shawn Dailey, transportation maintenance engineer for the Canal Corporation, met with about a dozen stakeholders and other Canal Corporation employees to give a rare peek at how the locks are maintained each year.
“This section of the canal is drained during the winter,” Dailey said at the beginning of the tour. “That is so we can do our winter maintenance. Typically we begin draining by the beginning of December. It takes about 10 days to get the pool down.”
Dailey passed out hard hats and the participants, including Assemblyman Mike Norris and North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec, made their way down the staircase to get to the bottom of Lock 34, which was empty of any water except for a layer of snow that had fallen. There, crews were working on the various tasks to keep the locks functional for its summertime activities.
According to a fact sheet provided by the Canal Corporation, the New York Power Authority, of which the Canal Corporation is a subsidiary of, invests $140 million each year for the overall operation, maintenance and capital improvements in the canal system.
“By the time it’s drained it’s usually the end of December, so we don’t get on our winter maintenance work until about January,” Dailey continued. “That only leaves us four months to get it done before watering up at the end of April, beginning of May. During that time we’re working in the worst weather months of the year. January, February, sometimes into March.”
Lock 34 is the eighth lock drained this year. Each of the 57 locks in the Erie Canal are rehabilitated once every ten years and work includes, firstly, isolating the lock with coffer dams, then pumping out the chamber. In the now drained section, crews can repair and refurbish all the working components of the lock which are typically underwater.
Interestingly, the Lockport Locks are particularly difficult because all the work has to be done inside the lock. In other locks that are not surrounded by a city of infrastructure, buildings and streets, the gate can be pulled up and out and worked on by the crews. For Lockport, though, Dailey said, there is no open space to place the gates and everything has to be done inside the lock.
“You’ll see the biggest, most difficult potions of the project is access, it’s very tight down there,” Dailey said.
Is it worth it? Dailey said that last year, Rochester’s locks went through the same process.
“The feedback we got is they were surprised at the scale of the work we do in the winter,” he said. “They didn’t realize these are full blown construction projects that take months of planning. We started in August getting ready, getting the equipment lined up.
“So I hope everyone walks away with a new appreciation for the work our staff does during the winter.”
