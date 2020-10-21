Lockport council OK's permit for Summit solar project

Months of comprehensive planning, weeks of spirited discussion and debate and hours of public hearings.
In the end, it took less than a minute for the Lockport Common Council to approve two resolutions Wednesday that will grant a special use permit for the construction of a large solar farm on Summit Street.
Following a 4-2 split vote of the common council approving the special residential land use, OYA Ruhlmann A LLC will move ahead with its plans to install about 24,000 solar panels on two parcels of adjacent land on the south side of Summit Street, between State Road and South Transit Street.
A 5 megawatt energy system is planned for 251 Summit St. (utilizing 10 out of 43 available acres) and a 2.1 megawatt system will be built at 219 Summit (utilizing 3.74 out of 16 available acres).
Voting to approve two separate resolutions — one each per parcel — were aldermen Luke Kantor, Kelly VanDeMark, Rick Abbott and Ellen Schratz. Aldermen Mark Devine and Joe Oates voted against each resolution.
Following a discussion on what the assessed value of the property is with or without the solar panels and what effect payment-in-lieu-of-taxes program tax benefits OYA is requesting would have on the city's share, Oates asked that the special use request be postponed.
“Because of COVID, the people living there have never had to come down here in person to plead their case,” Oates said. “We owe it to those residents to be able come down here in person and explain why they are opposed to it. Apparently, a lot of them are.”
Abbott said residents have been afforded every opportunity to express their feelings and that the city had “followed all the rules,” which included unanimous recommendation of the Lockport planning and zoning boards.
Alderwoman Kelly VanDeMark, who was attending her final meeting as a city official following her previously-announced resignation, agreed with Abbott.
“I think we need to vote on it. We've had every opportunity to do our research and ask questions and we've had proper representation from OYA and afforded the public every opportunity for input,” she said.
Two residents phoned in comments on the special use request.
One of them, Richard Brown of 64 Summit St., said he and other residents living near the proposed project are concerned that their properties will go down in value.
“I don't feel we've been given adequate time to voice all concerns. There are facts about possible benefits and costs that have not been made available to the public. This makes an informed opinion difficult,” Brown said.
“Any negative impact of this project will be shouldered by the Summit Street neighbors. The developer's response to this was unsubstantiated and offered no facts to support the conclusion of no impact," he added. 'The impact of the project on home values is uncertain at best.”
The lengthy, complete resolution approving the special use for the Summit properties is available online. A motion waving the reading of the two resolutions regarding the Summit special use permits was approved by a unanimous vote of the council prior to the start of Wednesday's meeting.
In other matters, the council:
• proclaimed October “Polio Awareness Month” in the city, while congratulating the Rotary Club of Lockport for its efforts locally and globally in fighting polio.
• announced that the citywide PB&J Drive begins on Monday.
• announced that a Christmas Light challenge will take place in the city, sponsored by the Palace Theatre. The Palace is accepting donations of used lights and ornaments from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The competition features a Dec. 1 deadline to register. Judging will take place by Dec. 19. Categories are "Classic Martha Stewart" or "Crazy Clark Griswold.” Contact the Palace for more information.
• Aappointed Christopher B. Sherman, 404 Walnut St. to the Lockport Housing Authority to fill the unexpired term of Jon D. Wiley. The term expires on April 26, 2025.
• reappointed Thomas E. Hull, 313 Willow St., to the zoning board of appeals. The term expires on Nov. 15, 2022.
• announced that the Lockport municipal pffices will be closed the following days in November: Tuesday, Nov. 3 (Election Day); Wednesday, Nov. 11 (Veteran's Day); and Thursday and Friday, Nov. 26 and 27 (Thanksgiving holiday).
