A Lockport man allegedly killed his teenage son and then took his own life in the Town of Carlton on Sunday, April 2, based on the findings of Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Orleans Sheriff Department released a report that Henry F. Spoon Jr, 39, of Lockport was found dead in an orchard along Kendrick Road in the Town of Carlton. His son Shawn Spoon, 14, was also found dead with his throat cut.
Deputies were responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the orchard. The vehicle was found 75 feet off the roadway and the bodies 400 feet from the vehicle.
According to a press release on the alleged murder-suicide, Henry Spoon shot his son in the head with a rifle, then cut his throat with a knife. Spoon then attempted to cut his own throat and shot himself in the head.
The Orleans County Sheriff’s Office is “continuing to piece together the history of the events leading up to this tragic incident.”
Lockport Police Chief Steve Abbott said his department would continue to assist in the investigation with any information they might need, but would not release any more information on the two deceased.
This is an ongoing investigation and no more details were released by the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information should call the Orleans County Sheriff’s Office (585) 589-5527 and ask for Investigator Colonna, Pahuta or Marsceill.
