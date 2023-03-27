Two Lockport police officers were treated and released for injuries at Eastern Niagara Hospital after an approximate 11:45 p.m. incident in Outwater Park on Sunday.
Police Chief Steve Abbott said the officers observed a suspicious vehicle at the Fallen Hero’s Way overlook and investigated. Allegedly the passenger of the vehicle, Deondre Reed, 25, of Lockport, then provided false information but, the police officer recognized him from a past encounter.
Reed is now accused of exiting the vehicle and physically assaulting the officer.
Reed then, allegedly, ran down the embankment, quickly followed by a second police officer, who sustained a head injury in the pursuit and was not found until approximately 12:30 a.m. on Monday.
The arrest was made with help from the the Sheriff’s Office who provided the use of a unmanned aircraft system, or drone, to locate Reed. According to Abbott, Reed was found naked in Glenwood cemetery.
Reed is charged with false impersonation, resisting arrest, assault and obstructing justice. He was taken to ENH for injuries and then transferred to ECMC.
Both Lockport officers are on the mend, Abbott said, but refrained from releasing their names.
