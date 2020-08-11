A Niagara County grand jury has indicted a Lockport man in connection with an April murder in the Town of Lockport.
The grand jury charged Davaris Hodge, 28, on charges of second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Hodge was virtually arraigned on Monday. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was ordered held without bail.
New York State Police troopers said they responded to a call of a shooting on Cambridge Drive in the Town of Lockport around 2:33 a.m. on April 12. When they arrived, they found Leon Johnson, 36, inside his home.
Johnson was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was given medical treatment by EMTs but later died from his wounds.
State Police investigators said they were able to track Hodge to a motel in the Rochester area. He was taken into custody at the time and charged in a criminal complaint with Johnson's murder.
Neither police nor prosecutors have commented on a possible motive for the slaying.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.