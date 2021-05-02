The SPCA of Niagara is partnering with Lockport sweet shop Oh Sugar to help raise money for the no-kill animal shelter in Niagara Falls.
“We’re expanding the pup cup program the shelter began several years ago to include new partnerships in Niagara County.” says Liz Marshall, events coordinator for the Niagara SPCA. Marshall goes on to say, “Oh Sugar owner, Jeanette Prohaska was thrilled to partner with the SPCA and has plans to begin helping our shelter with other promotions like selling cookie platters and chocolate covered Oreo paw prints.”
Running through May 31, $1 will be donated to the shelter for every pup cup sold at Oh Sugar and $5 donated for every tray of cookies sold.
Each pup cup also comes with a bio and picture of an adoptable animal at the Niagara SPCA. Marshall hopes the promotion not only helps bring funding into the Shelter, but also aids in finding loving homes for animals in need.
As a non-profit organization that depends on community support, the Niagara SPCA is excited for this opportunity and is so grateful for the support of its animal-loving community.
Oh Sugar! is located at 5129 Lockport Road, Lockport with adoptable dog Leia who has been at our shelter for over a year.
For more information about The Niagara SPCA, please visit our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/theniagaraspca or website www.niagaraspca.org.
