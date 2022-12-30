Rain likely. High 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..
Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 34F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: December 30, 2022 @ 11:51 pm
Thursday’s numbers
MIDDAY: 230, 0473, Take 5: 12-14-17-25-28
EVENING: 436, 2707, Take 5: 2-15-19-34-38
PICK 10: 2-4-6-11-16-19-20-21-30-32-34-44-48-60-61-63-64-71-74-75
CASH4LIFE: 13-14-21-44-46, Cash Ball: 4
