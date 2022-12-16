Snow showers. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected..
Snow showers. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.
Updated: December 16, 2022 @ 7:37 pm
Thursday's numbers
MIDDAY: 277, 0068, Take 5: 3-10-11-22-37
EVENING: 114, 2275, Take 5: 3-4-5-9-20
PICK 10: 2-4-5-17-18-22-27-37-38-41-53-54-55-60-63-64-65-68-69-78
CASH4LIFE: 5-8-11-14-29, Cash Ball: 3
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.