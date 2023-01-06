Union-Sun & Journal
Saturday, January 7 / Sunday, January 8, 2023
___________________
1A — COVER (Indiana)
DOWN THE LEFT: 230107-news-1A promo
DOWN THE LEFT: 230107-news-Coming Sunday
DOWN THE LEFT: 230107-news-Coming Monday
COUPON THING - $229 in savings!
LEAD: 230107-news-Public defenders office review
CENTER: 2 articles, both with art. Take this package all way to bottom of page, i.e., second story goes roughly in downpage position.
1. 230107-news-Cambria lawsuit w.ART (Ben Joe/Dan Cappellazzo)
2. 230108-news-boles cambria w.ART (by Jim Boles) (kicker: PERSPECTIVE)
RIGHT RAIL: 230107-news-heritage area w/art for jump
###
230107-news-index
230107-news-obit names
____________________
2A — NEWS (Mary)
Weather map
230107-news-domedion w.ART (col ID "Douglas H. Domedion / The Great Outdoors" w.mug)
230107-news-AP CES 23 w.2 photos
______________________
3A — LOCAL (Indiana)
230107-news-lotteries
230107-news-bear ridge
230107-news-3A ENT (kicker: DEVELOPMENT)
230107-news- Air reserve commanders promotion w/small pics
IN BRIEF
— 230107-news-BRF wilson democrats
— 230107-news-BRF nchs workerships
— 230107-news-BRF carseat checks
_____________________
4A — NEWS (Mary)
230107-community-ENT DeSales
230107-community-barker lions w.ART
230107-community-senior news
230107-news-toni says (col ID "Toni King / Toni Says" w.mug)
230107-community-ENT pet of the week
____________________
5A — NEWS (jumps) (INDIANA)
230107-news-idaho killing w/art
____________________
6A — FEATURES (Mary)
**move sudoku to 7A**
230107-feat-senior spotlight (col ID "Maureen Wendt / Senior Spotlight" w.mug)
230107-feat-niagara genealogy (col ID "Carol DiPirro-Stipkovits / Niagara Genealogy" w.mug)
230107-feat-cheapskate (col ID "Mary Hunt / Everyday Cheapskate" w.mug)
_____________________
7A — FEATURES (Mary)
230107-feat-niagara discoveries w.ART (col ID "Ann Marie Linnabery / Niagara Discoveries" no mug)
230107-feat-today in history
SUDOKU
230107-feat-crossword puzzle
230107-feat-crossword answer key
____________________
8A — OPINION (Mary)
Volume: 201, Number: 72
left rail: 230107-opinion-ourview (NOB on Santos / calling for the 'Year of the Fact'). overline OUR VIEW
Cartoon in proofs - LPT Cartoon 010723
230107-opinion-letters. Use Mailbag box. (2 letters in file)
230107-opinion-roberts (col ID "Steven V. Roberts / Commentary" w.mug)
___________________
9A — (obits) (Mary)
230107-news-soot w/art
___________________
10A — NEWS (Mary)
230107-news-congress freeze w/art
if needed: 230107-news-mccarthy
___________________
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.