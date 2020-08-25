NIAGARA FALLS — Area postal workers are urging residents across Niagara County to contact their congressional representative and urge them to support efforts to provide additional funding to the U.S. Postal Service.
Local mail carriers and postal service union representatives joined U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, for a rally at the post office on Main Street where they discussed the potential impacts of funding cuts and recent changes in delivery procedures.
Lori Cash, president of American Postal Workers Union WNY Area Local 183, said residents should be concerned about the recent direction of the postal service under the leadership of newly appointed Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
“It’s going to cause their prescriptions to be late,” Cash said. “It is going to cause their checks to be late. It’s going to cause gifts to be late and cards to be late in the middle of a pandemic. When the postal service is, for some people, the only communication they have, you can’t imagine the heartache that causes to workers on the floor.”
The U.S. House of Representatives recently approved the Delivering for America Act, which would provide the postal service with $25 billion. President Trump has said that he intends to veto the bill if it is approved by the U.S. Senate and reaches his desk.
Cash said a series of changes implemented by DeJoy represent a “culture shock” for postal workers and the postal system. She said DeJoy’s methods have caused turmoil for customers as new procedures are not proving effective to ensure deliveries are made on time and without fail.
“We do not delay the mail, ask anybody,” Cash said.
In 2016, 32 million Americans voted by mail and in 2020, in light of the pandemic, there are predictions that the number could be pushed as high as 100 million. Veterans, small business owners and seniors collecting social security also rely heavily on the Postal Service, Cash noted.
Higgins suggested Trump is attempting to disrupt postal service operations to “sabotage” the upcoming election. He said he believes Trump knows he cannot win the election honestly.
“When the President of the United States appoints a political hack to be Postmaster General of the United States, we don’t have a Postmaster General,” Higgins said. “We have a postmaster who is a disaster, a disaster to every decent, hardworking American that works for the United States Postal Service, that depends on the United States Postal Service. ... This cannot be accepted.”
Prior to the rally, Higgins said he spoke with New York Attorney General Letitia James, who on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against Trump, DeJoy and the postal service. James led a coalition of states and cities from across the country in filing the suit, which she said aims to stop the Trump Administration’s attempts to “dismantle” mail operations heading into the November presidential election.
“This USPS slowdown is nothing more than a voter suppression tactic,” James said. “Yet, this time, these authoritarian actions are not only jeopardizing our democracy and fundamental right to vote, but the immediate health and financial well-being of Americans across the nation. We will do everything in our power to stop the president’s power grab and ensure every eligible voter has the opportunity to cast a ballot come November.”
At the rally in the Falls, Doug Fordyce, National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 3, said DeJoy has been willfully delaying mail and is changing transportation schedules. For example, Fordyce said, mail trucks leaving Williams Street, Buffalo, were able to process the mail before being sent to delivery buildings like the Main Street, Niagara Falls, post office. Now, trucks have been leaving on schedule regardless whether the mail is there yet. This means trucks are leaving the Williams Street facility either half full or empty, he said.
Fordyce also addressed longstanding postal service financial issues, noting that they’re to blame, at least in part, on a decision made by Congress and signed into law by then President George W. Bush in 2006 to require the Postal Service to fund pensions up to 75 years in advance. Because the pension funding had to be done in a 10-year window, he said, the postal service is required to put $5.5 billion in a fund for pensions of people that have not been born yet. He noted that the 2008 recession also caused a revenue loss that ultimately caused USPS to default on every pension payment since 2010-2011.
“Instead of it being counted as a fixture payment, there was no operational cost involved, but those in power decided to make that a loss,” Fordyce said. “When you see postal service losses over a period of time, it includes $5.5 billion to be paid over a period of time into this fund. It’s not an operational loss. The fact of the matter is, these reported $70 billion in losses over the last decade ... is directly related to us not paying that fund.”
