I was happy to see the article about the Delphi salaried retirees in last week’s newspaper. The House vote is a major step forward to restoring Delphi’s well-funded pension plan for salaried employees. However, the article was incomplete. To someone uninformed about the situation, the article made it sound like the federal government was going to bail out an underfunded pension plan.
As part of the GM bailout, the federal government ordered the Pension Benefit Guarantee Corporation (PBGC) to put the Delphi pension plan into default. According to the Delphi Salaried Retirees Association, the plan was funded at a level well above what should have kept it out of default, but under the orders of the federal government, it was taken over by the PBGC. Once a pension plan goes to the PBGC, benefits are often paid at a much reduced level. The government gave GM enough taxpayer money — when it bought 61% of new GM stock for $50 billion — so that GM could “top off” the pensions of the union-represented workers to make them whole, while leaving the salaried workers with the reductions. In short, the federal government laid some of the burden of the GM bailout squarely on the shoulders of 20,000 Delphi salaried retirees, me included.
This bill isn’t a gift for Delphi retirees; it restores what was rightfully earned and subsequently taken by the federal government. It does not need money from the Treasury to accomplish that goal. Through an accounting move, the PBGC will have the funds to restore the pensions to their rightfully earned levels. Taxpayers are not bailing out Delphi pensioners, the government is moving toward using existing money to fix a problem they created.
DAVE CHATT, Lockport, 42-year product engineer with Harrison Radiator / Delphi Thermal / MAHLE
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.