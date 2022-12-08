Happy Birthday (Dec. 8, 2022) to the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal.
Newspapers are an integral part of the community; they inform the public about important issues, encourage political participation and support social cohesion. Local journalism, like the Lockport Journal, provides trusted independent reporting to hold government officials and public policy makers accountable through necessary oversight. Furthermore, local journalists provide social and cultural content of hard-to-reach audiences which helps our understanding of our neighbors. Newspapers also provide a place for readers to express opinions in a respectful manner. While social media sites allow for rude, demeaning bullying and intimidation with little facts or evidence to advance a policy or argument, newspapers offer opportunity for thoughtful arguments.
It is appropriate that we celebrate the birthday of the Lockport Journal the same week we celebrate Pearl Harbor Day (a day of remembrance of the sacrifices of freedom) and Human Rights Day (celebrating the dignity of the individual.) Happy 201st birthday to the Lockport Journal.
WILLIAM FINE, Brockport
