What is a subpoena?
It is an order from a court for your personal appearance in reference to some outstanding investigation.
What happens if you refuse to appear in front of the investigating body that issued the subpoena?
That depends on who you are.
If you are Chuck Grassley, Donald Trump, or some other political figure, you can refuse to appear by going to other courts and asking them to vacate the subpoena on some baseless claim.
Let's say you are a normal citizen. Can you afford to hire lawyers to vacate the subpoena? What happens if you are in law enforcement and refuse to appear?
The answer is: you will eventually go to jail or be fired for your refusal.
Is this justice for all?
RICHARD T. KUREK, Middleport
