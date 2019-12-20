Man tied to Third Street bar assault receives probation

The Niagara Falls man who was accused of assaulting a Niagara University student outside a Third Street bar in February 2018 will avoid spending time in prison.
Todd A. Biro, 52, was sentenced to three years probation on Friday by Niagara County Court Judge Matthew J. Murphy after pleading guilty in October to third-degree assault. Biro was accused of attacking a then 21-year-old man outside of Rust, the now-closed Third Street bar which was owned by Biro's wife.
Biro was also ordered to pay $2,500 in restitution to cover a portion of the costs incurred by the victim, who suffered a broken orbital bone, during treatment. A stay away order will be issued against Biro for the protection of the victim and two family members.
Murphy asked Biro whether, given his record, he would be able to abide by the conditions imposed upon him as part of his probation sentence. Those conditions include abstaining from alcohol and illicit drugs, not possessing any weapons, and avoiding any additional criminal activity.
"I will follow whatever probation says, which I'm sure is going to be stringent," Biro said.
The victim told police during the investigation that he believed he was attacked for bringing his African-American girlfriend into the bar. Biro has known affiliations with white supremacy groups, including the Aryan Renaissance Society, but prosecutors did not pursue hate crime charges due to what Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek described a lack of evidence.
"I am very well aware of Todd Biro’s rhetoric, but in the facts of this case, we had no witness to any sort of derogatory comments or any other circumstances that I can bring in a court of law that can prove the elements necessary under our hate crime statute," Wojtaszek said in the past.
Biro was indicted late last year on charges of second- and third-degree assault. A Niagara Falls Police officer who was on patrol and responded after seeing the fight outside Rust said in a police report that he saw “several employees” of the bar who wore hard-knuckled gloves flee back into the establishment as he approached and that the victim was significantly injured.
"They dragged the (victim) outside of the bar,” the witness said in an interview with the Gazette following the assault. “They held the kid’s arms back while about three of them basically pounded his face in."
Rust closed its doors in the spring of 2018, a few months after the assault took place and after surrendering their liquor license. The state liquor authority leveled 10 charges against the holders of the license, William K. Biro and Pamela M. Ormsby, the latter of which is a felon and is thereby prohibited from holding a liquor license.
Additionally, Todd Biro's wife, Marie T. Basile, was charged for operating the bar without being listed on the liquor license.
