A Falls man has admitted that he stabbed a dog to death in an attack outside a gas station and convenience store in the 600 block of 19th Street on Aug. 22.
Sammy Medina Jr., 49, 1604 Niagara Ave., also said he violated a court-issued order of protection for being with his girlfriend at the time of the attack. Medina pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated animal cruelty and second-degree criminal contempt during a hearing in Falls City Court on Thursday.
He faced a sentence of up to a year in jail for his guilty plea to the charges and asked City Court Judge Diane Vitello to be taken into custody immediately to begin serving his time. Vitello granted that request.
In return for the plea, prosecutors dismissed charges of second-degree menacing and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon that Medina had faced.
District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek, who handled the case, noted that the aggravated animal cruelty charge is an E felony. However, the DA continued to express her opinion that the charge is not severe enough.
“An E felony is too low of a charge for killing an animal,” Wojtaszek said. “This guy could have left the area (while the confrontation with the dog and its owner took place) safely and he chose not to do that.”
Wojtaszek has said she plans to ask the state legislature to increase the charge of aggravated animal cruelty to a D felony.
The animal slaying was captured on video by security cameras mounted outside the gas station and convenience store.
The dog’s owner, a 49-year-old Falls man who spoke to the Gazette but asked that his name not be used out of concern for his safety, said he had gone to the store to “get a pop.”
The mastiff mixed-breed dog, named Buster, was a rescue animal that the owner and his fiancee had adopted from the Save A Pet rescue organization.
“He was like a son to me,” the owner said.
One police officer, who was at the scene and viewed the video, said Medina’s attack on the dog “appeared to be depraved and sadistic.”
“It was a horrible thing,” the dog’s owner said.
After stabbing the dog, in its left side, and leaving it for dead, the video shows Medina getting back in his car and driving away. Patrol officers, who recognized Medina, found him a short time later in the 1000 block of 15th Street.
The officers found the bloody knife used to attack the dog inside Medina’s car.
