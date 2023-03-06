The Medina Mustang Varsity and Junior Varsity Colorguards competed March 3 at Lancaster, the last performance before their Saturday home show.
Medina placed fourth in Scholastic A class, bested by Victor in first place, Orchard Park second and Lancaster third.
The Junior Varsity guard placed second in the Cadet Class, with Victor earning first place.
Gates was first in the RA Class, Greece earned first in A1 Class, and in the Senior Class, Luminosa was the only competitor.
Medina's home show will take place at the high school. Doors will open at 3 p.m. and the show starts at 4 p.m. Admission is $8 and children younger than 3 years old are admitted free of charge. Nineteen groups will perform.
The Ventures will compete in the Novice Class at 4 p.m., followed by Jamestown, Batavia, Victor and Medina in seven-minute intervals in the Cadet Class.
Ventures will lead the RA Class at 4:37 p.m., followed by Corry, Gates-Chili, Marcus Whitman, Corning-Painted Post and Heritage Hurricanes.
At 6:10 p.m. performers will include Gates-Chili in A1 Class, followed by Victor, Lancaster, Orchard Park, Jamestown and Medina in SA Class.
Gates-Chili will take the floor in Independent A Class at 7 p.m., and Luminosa will close out the program in Senior Class at 7:08 p.m.
A retreat with presentation of awards is scheduled to begin at 7:40 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.