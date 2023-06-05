The Medina Teachers Association, the Medina school district and the Medina Area Partnership have announced the May selections for Students of the Month. The award is a combined effort of these organizations to recognize students who go above and beyond to help teachers and fellow students succeed and enjoy school.
First-grader Seraphina Neroni was nominated by Taylor Gross and Allison Woodburn at Oak Orchard Primary School. They said Seraphina is "a kind, caring, responsible, and hard working student. Sera is always willing to help her teachers and classmates. She participates enthusiastically in every activity presented and has so many great thoughts and ideas to contribute during whole-group and small-group learning. ... Sera is a great friend to her peers. She goes out of her way to include everyone in play and shows empathy and compassion towards others. ... (She) is intrinsically motivated to do well and works hard in school not for praise or prizes, but instead to increase her knowledge and understanding of topics. She has even previously asked students to not shout out answers because she doesn't want them to take away from her learning, which we all found adorable! ..."
Third-grader Molly Kroening was nominated by Morgan Swift at Wise Middle School. "Molly is hardworking, respectful, and responsible like many other students in third grade. However, what sets her apart from other students is her perseverance and desire to learn new skills," Swift wrote. "She is a student that comes to school each day with a great attitude and a smile on her face. She may be quiet at times, but she is a trustworthy student that I know is always doing the right thing even when no one is watching. She takes pride in her classwork ... . She is not afraid to ask for help or to take extra time to truly understand challenging concepts. Additionally ... she is always looking for ways to help others in need, whether she is helping them with class work, organization, or just to be a reading buddy."
Eighth-grader Brandon Bruckner was nominated by Joe Byrne and Rachael Rutledge at Medina High School. They said Brandon "does all the right things in the classroom. He has a very inquisitive mind and is always eager to share his thoughts and experiences to class discussions. He is always willing to help his classmates who may be struggling with their work, he never wants to leave them behind. While giving his best effort in school, Brandon is very proud to help at his family run business. He has a talent for trade skills and starts the week with sharing his weekend projects. Brandon possesses all the qualities that will make him employable in the future and be successful with whatever career path he chooses."
Each recognized student received a yard sign from Medina Teachers Association, a pen-and-pencil set from high school assistant principal Joel Reed, and a goody bag and gift certificate to Author's Note. The May award was sponsored by Orleans Community Health.
