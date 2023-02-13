The Medina Lions Club inducted four new members during their monthly dinner meeting Feb. 7 at Junior Wilson Sportsman's Club. Lion Ken Dunham sponsored his wife, Barb Dunham, as well as Jeff and Charlene Smith. Lion Jim Hancock sponsored Andrea Walton.T he ceremony was led by Lions District Governor Judy McKnight and current club President Jim Punch.
Lions Club International is the largest service club organization in the world. The Medina Lions Club was founded in 1935, and has the mission "We Serve." Medina club members conduct vision screenings in area elementary schools and pre-schools, participate in many community events including Parade of Lights and the Community Yard Sale, host the Scarecrow Festival and an annual chicken barbecue, and operate a Medical Loan Closet to meet the medical equipment needs of area residents.
For more information about Medina Lions Club, send an email to president Jim Punch at jimppunch@gmail.com
