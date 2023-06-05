Barbara Filipiak of Medina was recently named an Outstanding Older American by the state Office for the Aging.
Filipiak is a retired teacher who taught third and fourth grade classes in Medina for 33 years. Following her retirement in 2005, she has been an active volunteer in the community, with organizations including the Medina Food Pantry, Medina Area Association of Churches and its thrift store and food pantry. Filipiak also volunteered with the local health department during the Covid pandemic and has taken on numerous volunteer roles at Holy Trinity Parish.
Filipiak has held offices with Catholic Daughters and the Medina Historical Society board of directors. She is a member of the Cobblestone Society, the Sandstone Society and Friends of the Library at Lee Whedon Memorial Library, as well as the local Alpha Theta Chapter, Women’s Educator Society, for which she has held various offices over the years.
Her unnamed nominator for the recognition said, “Barb gives countless hours of her time. I know personally she provides financial assistance anonymously to several of these groups. Barb is very efficient and organized and is always the first to volunteer. She is very generous with her time and money and truly deserves this great honor.”
Filipiak was honored during the Orleans County Office for the Aging's annual Spring Jubilee at the county 4-H Fairgrounds on May 19. May is Older Americans Month.
The agency also honored two of its "Outstanding Volunteers," drivers Robert Burtwell and Christine Sheuerman.
