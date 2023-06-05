Barbara Filipiak of Medina, second from right, was named an Outstanding Older American, by the New York State Office for the Aging, during May, which is Older Americans Month. Filipiak was recognized during the Orleans County OFA's Spring Jubilee, at which dignitaries including, from left, Orleans County Legislator Skip Draper, state Sen. Rob Ortt, OCOFA director Melissa Blanar and state Assembly member Steve Hawley were present.