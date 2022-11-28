FRIDAY
Canalway calendars available
Free copies of the 2023 calendar produced by the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor will be available for pickup at local libraries and visitor centers beginning Friday. The calendar features winning images from this year’s Erie Canalway photo contest.
Local distribution sites include Erie Canal Discovery Center in Lockport, the public libraries in Lockport, Middleport, Medina and North Tonawanda, and the North Tonawanda History Museum. Calendars are available on a first-come, first-served basis courtesy of New York State Canal Corporation and the National Park Service.
Light Up Newfane slated
Light Up Newfane, the annual holiday kickoff celebration, will take place on Friday. The nighttime parade begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 7 on Main Street.
According to organizer Bill Koller, more than 30 groups are participating in the parade including Newfane Lions Club, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, the Olcott, Wilson, Miller Hose and Wrights Corners volunteer fire companies, Jaclyn Carol’s Dance Academy, Root 78 Hair Studio & Spa, Newfane varsity cheerleaders and American Legion.
The celebration begins at 4 p.m. with the opening of three craft shows: Mistletoe Market at Newfane Community Center, Christmas Magic” at First Baptist Church and Candy Cane Lane at Newfane United Methodist Church.
Horse-drawn carriage rides along Main Street will be offered one hour before and for one hour after the parade, Koller said. Newfane Lions Club will be giving out hot chocolate, cider and cookies near the gazebo during the parade. Afterward, the Newfane Middle School music department will provide music and caroling.
“It’s going to be a bigger event than last year and we’re looking to build it up even more,” Koller said.
Floats and walkers are still welcome to register for the parade. Contact Koller at 716-803-4724 or email at billkoller1990@gmail.com.
SATURDAY
Tree lighting in Middleport
MIDDLEPORT — The annual Holiday Tree Lighting celebration in the village will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday.
The organizer, Middleport Area Tourism and Beautification Committee, has lined up children’s activities including ornament making (for take-home or hanging on the village tree), indoor games, wagon rides, coloring, letters to and visits with Santa Claus. According to MATABC’s Kellie LePard, other local organizations are running raffles and offering food for sale.
The lighting of trees along Park Avenue will begin at about 6 p.m. Free cookies and hot chocolate will be served at Middleport Fire Department afterward. Royalton-Hartland music students will perform holiday music throughout the evening.
UPCOMING
Senior clubs convening
These local senior citizen groups have gatherings planned in the first half of December.
JOHNSON CREEK SENIORS meet at the Hartland Volunteer Fire Company hall, Ridge Road, on the first and third Wednesday each month. Lunch is served at 11:45 a.m. The meal at the Dec. 7 meeting is potluck. For more info, call Cheryl at 716-946-0376.
MIDDLEPORT SENIORS club has regular meetings at the Scout House, Route 31. The club is open to all adults aged 55 years and older. For more info, call Barb at 716-735-9936.
NEWFANE GOLDEN AGERS get together on the second and fourth Thursdays at Newfane Community Center, Main Street, beginning with music at 10 a.m. Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m.; the cost is $3.25 and reservations must be called in to the Office for the Aging, 716-438-4031, 48 hours ahead. A speaker or entertainer addresses the group afterward. For more info call Marsha at 716-201-9820.
WOLCOTTSVILLE SENIORS meet on the second Wednesday of the month at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, 6379 Wolcottsville Road, Akron, beginning at 11:30 a.m. Bring a dish to pass. All senior citizens are welcome. Club dues are $5. For more info call Donna at 716-433-7198.
BARKER SENIORS get together on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at Barker Fire Department. Lunch through the Office for the Aging is served; call 716-438-4031 to reserve your meal. For more info call Sandra at 716-713-6753.
