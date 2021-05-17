Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will host pop-up vaccination clinics today through Wednesday from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Portage Road Transportation Center, 1162 Portage Road, Niagara Falls.
In an effort to make the COVID-19 vaccine more accessible, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last week five new pop-up vaccination sites at Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) station stops in the Buffalo and Niagara Falls areas.
Vaccinations will take place each day from 2 to 7 p.m. and will serve walk-ins on a first come, first served basis utilizing the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine. In addition, NFTA will provide a free seven-day pass to anyone who receives the vaccine at the site.
Memorial first hosted the pop-up clinic this past Friday and Saturday at the Portage Road site, administering 63 doses to the community.
